Help Cassandra Centre provide festive cheer for the elders

Inside Croydon’s nominated charity for this year’s Christmas Appeal is the Cassandra Centre

We are asking our loyal readers to cof ontribute towards the charity’s fund-raising to help pay towards the costs providing the get-together and meal, which will be staged at St Paul’s Church Hall in Thornton Heath on December 14.

And we are asking businesses in Croydon to consider donating, too, but with gifts – old stock, excess inventory – which the Cassandra Centre can then wrap up as presents to bring a bit of Christmas magic to some of the borough’s poorest and most vulnerable.

The Cassandra Centre’s main area of activity is providing counselling, education and support to women and girls who suffer from or are at risk from domestic abuse. The registered charity was founded in 2007 by Jennifer McDermott following the murder of her 19-year-old daughter Cassandra by her ex-boyfriend.

Despite having no settled premises to operate from, McDermott and her stalwart supporters at the Cassandra Centre are pushing on with their plans to provide their Celebration Festive Meal next month.

And we hope that Inside Croydon’s loyal readers will rally round to help.

Jennifer McDermott approached iC saying, “I need your help to raise funds for our Christmas dinner on December 14.

“For many of the elders they may not have another Christmas dinner during the festive season.

“We will be cooking a three-course Christmas meal as we have done on previous years.

“But the cost of living has gone up so much that we will struggle if we do not get some funds in to help us.”

McDermott’s appeals for gifts from businesses based in Croydon, including Amazon and Curry’s, have received no reply.

“Securing the event to its full potential isn’t proving easy. We are not funded for this project and rely on donations to continue.

“The money raised will ensure our members enjoy a three-course meal with all the trimmings, entertainment, prizes and an evening to remember.

“This is some of our members’ only Christmas celebration they will have.”

Each Christmas dinner ticket costs £20. You are very welcome to buy a ticket, or tickets, for yourselves (see the poster for booking details).

And we can all help the Cassandra Centre and their hard-working supporters bring some Christmas cheer into the lives of some of the older members of our community.

