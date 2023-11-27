Reader offer! 15% off Anspach & Hobday beers with iC

Inside Croydon is delighted to offer its loyal readers a special offer that will put the Merry into Christmas, and some Happies all the way through to the New Year, too.

Our friends at locally based brewery Anspach & Hobday are offering 15% off all online orders of their exceptional beers between now and the end of the year – with a special ordering code for iC readers.

That means that loyal readers can save £££s on their Christmas shopping – and shrewd shoppers who place orders valued at £70 or more also qualify for free delivery, direct to their door.

Anspach & Hobday is one of London’s newest brewers, but in their first decade of business they have developed a reputation for proper quality ales, porters and stouts. First operating from under a railway arch in Bermondsey, in 2020 they opened their brewery not far from the tram tracks in Croydon.

Anspach & Hobday have recently become the official beer suppliers to the Fairfield Halls, Croydon’s major arts venue.

Under our fantastic Inside Croydon offer, readers have the chance to try sampler cases of a selection of the A&H brews.

Or you might want to consider ordering a case of The English Session IPA – 4.0% – a session strength IPA brewed with a blend of contemporary English hops, including Ernest, bullion and Endeavour. “Bright aromas of citrus, apricot and spice balance a complex malt bill which includes the English heritage malt, Chevallier.”

Then there’s the 6.7% Porter, what A&H call “The beer that started it all”, available in 440ml cans.

“The Porter is our flagship beer. The style established Victorian London as the centre of the brewing world. The Porter is also the beer that started us on our journey. Our blend of highly kilned and roasted malts is suited perfectly to our water, producing balanced flavours of rich coffee and dark chocolate.

“This award-winning Porter represents the true beer style of London. It is one that we are incredibly proud of.”

And launched just in time for Christmas is the Pfeffernüsse Stout (6.0%).

“Based on the German Christmas biscuit of the same name, the Pfeffernüsse Stout brings together a rich, malty stout with the perfect blend of festive spice. Ginger and cinnamon dominate the nose with biscuity malts and warming spices joining on the palate. ”

And at checkout, don’t forget your 15% discount code – INSIDECROYDON …

Terms and conditions apply. Offer only available to those aged 18 or over (proof of age may be required when ordering). Repeat orders using the discount code are available. Offer valid until December 31, 2023. Please drink alcohol responsibly.

Merry Christmas!

