50% off and giveaways as Deichmann returns to North End

Deichmann, Europe’s biggest shoe retailer, is making a return to Croydon town centre this week.

The retailer has relocated on new premises on North End (to No50, since you ask), as part of a £750,000 complete overhaul of its Croydon store.

Their previous, smaller store, at 76 North End, closed on July 1.

The first day of trading in the new store will be Thursday, November 30, and Deichmann say that they will be celebrating “by presenting customers with great in-store offers on a select range of shoes”, including 50% off selected lines.

There will also be special activities planned for Saturday, December 2, “with great in-store giveaways, offers and family fun activities throughout the day”.

Other offers include:

Free shoes for the store’s first 25 customers on Saturday December 2 (up to £25)

Limited edition bags for the first 500 customers

Spin the wheel game with exclusive discounts and giveaways

The Croydon store stocks a full range of footwear including exclusive lines from brands such as Adidas, Fila, Nike, Puma and Skechers.

“These come with an ongoing price promise, ensuring that customers are matched on price, or they will be refunded the difference plus will receive an additional £1 back if they find an identical pair of branded shoes cheaper in any UK high street or online retailer,” Deichmann says.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

