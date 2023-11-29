Man hospitalised after fire rips through West Norwood flat

A man was rushed to hospital by ambulance and 30 people evacuated when a blaze took hold of a two-roomed flat on York Hill, West Norwood, this morning.

Emergency situation: smoke billows from the second-floor flat on York Hill. Thirty people were evacuated

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called out from Norbury, West Norwood, Brixton and surrounding stations to tackle the fire.

The Brigade was called at 9.22am and the firefighters had the blaze under control within an hour.

Most of the flat on the second floor of a residential block was damaged as a result of the fire.

Station Commander Pat Ackroyd, who was at the scene, said: “Firefighters worked incredibly hard to quickly bring the fire under control.

“York Hill is partially closed while crews work to make the scene safe, but we expect this to re-open shortly.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to a London Fire Brigade spokesperson.

