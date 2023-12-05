Bach-to-Bach Christmas concerts for long-established choir

The Croydon Bach Choir, one of the longest-established classical choral societies in the area, is looking for new members in all voice parts, but particularly tenors.

Over the autumn, the Croydon Bach Choir has been working towards a performance of Bach’s magnificent Christmas Oratorio, which they will be performing this Saturday, December 9, at their regular venue, St Matthew’s Church, Chichester Road.

On the evening before, this Friday, December 8, they will be singing in a very festive Christmas concert with the London Mozart Players at the Fairfield Halls, with the choir including a number of singers who joined as recently as September.

Formed in 1960, the Croydon Bach Choir performs works from the choral repertoire under the baton of Tim Horton and with rehearsal accompanist William Munks. Apart from its own annual programme of three concerts and a “Come and Sing Day”, the choir is regularly invited by leading orchestras, such as the London Mozart Players and the Kensington Symphony Orchestra.

Bach director: Tim Horton

While previous singing experience and the ability to read music are advantageous, the choir would also love to work with, and support, newcomers to music who are keen to learn to read musical notation in order to rehearse and perform confidently with them. The choir can also recommend recorded resources to help with learning notes, if any members should require that.

Come along this Friday or Saturday to enjoy some beautiful music and see what the Croydon Bach Choir is all about. And if you’re suitably inspired, ask about the next open audition.

The Croydon Bach Choir holds 10 rehearsals per term on Wednesday evenings from 7.30 until 9.30, from late September until June, usually at St Matthew’s Church, Chichester Road. The venue has a large car park and there is also plenty of roadside parking available.

  • If you are interested in attending the open rehearsal, please email the choir’s Membership Secretary, Marion Padgham, in advance at membership@croydonbachchoir.org.
  • For general information about the choir – and for tickets for this Saturday’s concert – visit their website at www.croydonbachchoir.org.
