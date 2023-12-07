Activists provide winter shelter to 40 people ignored by council

At the start of December, Inside Croydon submitted a formal question to Croydon Council asking what measures they have taken to establish ‘warm spaces’ or other ways of helping the homeless through the worst of the winter weather. The council has failed to provide details of any such provision, beyond saying that they might have a press release ready by the end of this week.



Here, JANE NICHOLL reports on the efforts being made by direct action group Reclaim Croydon on behalf of some of the borough’s most vulnerable to get them out of the cold and wet

JN: How many rough sleepers or homeless people has Reclaim Croydon offered shelter to over the last two weeks?

RC: We have offered housing for more than 25 people in the past two weeks, on top of another 20 people we began housing around four months ago.”

JN: How many had previously asked Croydon Council for help?

RC: We do emergency housing. Most of the people asking for our help have been pushed away by the government or council already. So probably most of them.

JN: How has Reclaim Croydon experienced trying to get support from the Council?

RC: We contacted the council about their empty properties and suggested they use them as a cheap and logical way to solve emergency housing during the winter. We had no answer from them before the cold temperatures struck, so we had to take matters into our own hands as the situation was being ignored.

No help, no resources have been offered by the council. All the support we get is from the community!

JN: How many Reclaim Croydon shelters or spaces are there?

RC: We filled up more than 20 rooms in the past two to three weeks. Another 20-plus will be available from next week.

We’re not a charity, we’re a mutual aid network. We empower people who’ve had their power and independence taken from them. We are a grassroots community movement.

We are taking direct action against the council because it has failed us. We are reclaiming community spaces and giving them back to the people.

We are taking care of people that the council has neglected. We redistribute resources to take people off the streets, clothe them and feed them.

JN: Why are you doing this?

RC: We can’t sit back and watch while the poor and vulnerable people of Croydon struggle for their survival. As recent history shows, the council does not serve the people of Croydon. It is unbelievable to see people sleeping on the streets, on the doorsteps of empty buildings, many owned by the council or by charities.

We believe that the solution to Croydon’s problems won’t come from the council or the government but from the people of Croydon themselves. We keep us safe: we keep each other fed, clothed and housed.

Reclaim Croydon projects show every day the power of solidarity and mutual aid. It is proof of our resilience in the face of poverty and the council and government’s criminal incompetence.

Reclaim Croydon are currently accepting donations of food and goods at their latest ACAB Café, in the former “Fun Factory” under the Croydon Flyover, 80-88 High Street, Croydon.

On their wish list are:

Washing machines

Sleeping bags

Mattresses

Bedding

Phones/Chargers

Winter clothing

Kids’ clothing

Shoes

Socks

Heaters

Kitchen equipment

Hygiene stuff

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

