‘Cheapest supermarket’ Aldi raises staff pay above Living Wage

Aldi’s London staff are set to get a pay rise which will see the supermarket become the first in the country to guarantee pay of at least £13.55 an hour.

Aldi is also the first supermarket to offer rates above the £13.15 per hour London Living Wage, set by the Living Wage Foundation in October this year.

Store assistants’ pay will rise further to £13.85 within the M25, based on the length of service.

Aldi says that they are also the only supermarket to offer paid breaks, which for the average shop worker in their stores is worth over an additional £900 annually.

“Just as we promise to provide the best value to our customers, we are also committed to being the highest-paying supermarket within the sector – which is why we are investing more than ever into this pay rise,” said Giles Hurley, Aldi UK and Ireland’s CEO.

Aldi has been named “the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket”, according to Which?, following on a similar title for 2021 and 2022.

Aldi is the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket and has more than 1,000 stores, 11 regional distribution centres and 40,000 workers across Britain.

