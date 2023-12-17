Pioneer primary schools host families Christmas dinner for 500

Two Croydon primary schools laid on free Christmas family meals for nearly 500 people last week, part of a joint initiative by Nourish Contract Catering and the Pioneer Academy Trust.

The meals brought families and the community together at South Norwood Primary and The Crescent Primary in Selhurst.

“It is the feelgood event of the year that everyone talks about and remembers,” said Melody Berthoud, the head at South Norwood Primary.

“It’s a truly memorable community event and would not be possible without our amazing staff who give up their time to put the meal on.”

After the meal, families also enjoyed raffles and quizzes, and a visit from Santa ensured that every child also received a present, while all families went home with a hamper, put together with donations from local churches and community organisations.

The Christmas family meal originated from the Pioneer Academy Trust wanting to make sure that everyone in their school community enjoyed a Christmas meal during the festive period.

It is now a fixture on the community calendar for all schools within the trust.

“These are fantastic occasions which really do help to bring parents and families closer together with their children’s schools, which is so important to their future education,” said Lee Mason Ellis, the trust’s CEO.

“It’s also just a wonderful way for all our families to celebrate Christmas together, to enjoy a great meal and some fun activities.

“It is always wonderful to see our children leaving an event like this so happy, and with every one of them holding on to a gift from us.”

