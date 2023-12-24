Our very best wishes for the festive season to our loyal reader

That’s it from us for a couple of days.

It’s not that we don’t have loads more material to inflict upon you. We just realise that you’ll not be bothering to log in over the turkey and the mince pies.

We’d like to thank our loyal reader for their massive support over the last 12 months, which has seen Inside Croydon break all previous records, with 3.3million page views and 1.7million unique visitors since January 1, 2023. We have exceeded our site traffic record from 2021. It works out at nearly 65,000 page views every week of the year, and saw the site pass the 3million pages viewed mark earlier than ever before, at the end of October. But then, we have delivered up more articles in 2023 than ever before, too: almost 1,500.

Thank you also for all the comments – the ones that were publishable, anyway – and the emails, articles, commentaries, tip-offs and documents that you have sent through to us which have all contributed to making this a vibrant, much-read and much-noticed website. Do, please, keep them coming!



Our news-breaking content has in 2023 been followed up by more outlets than ever before, as this website led the way on coverage of the council’s continuing travails, Tory Mayor Perry’s Section 114 notice, the scandal of the 15% Council Tax hike, the Westfield saga and the continuing psychodrama involving the local Labour Party.

Our coverage of a failed hipster hotel even got a link from the Daily Torygraph, so we are clearly read in all the wrong places, as well as a few of the right ones, too.

Private Eye‘s Rotten Boroughs remains constantly fascinated by the goings-ons in Croydon and in Sutton. And there’s a massive announcement to come early in the New Year regarding this website’s expanding coverage. Keep checking in for more…

A massive thanks to all of our guests on our latest venture, The Croydon Insider podcast, which provides a sharp analysis on all of the news, local and national, as it affects this and other south London boroughs.

It’s behind a pay wall, but there’s loads of good stuff there (we would say that, wouldn’t we?), but maybe you could check it out during one of the duller moments of the next few days, and in doing so help to support our investigative and insightful journalism.

We’ll be back in 2024 with more podcasts, including Under The Flyover interviews, as premium content for subscribers, all via Spotify.

Please keep the emails, direct messages and Tweets (@InsideCroydon) coming.

We’ll be back on Wednesday – December 27.

In the meantime, Walter Cronxite, Ken Lee, Carl Shilton, Jeremy Clackson and the rest of the crew are off to the Inside Croydon Towers Christmas party. Trebles all-round!

So have yourself a merry, merry Christmas.

Here’s wishing you all a healthy and prosperous 2024

