Murder investigation continues after police arrest suspect

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Michael Afonso in Thornton Heath in the week before Christmas have made an arrest.

Afonso, 27, leaves a wife and with a young son, according to family sources. He was the 11th murder victim in Croydon in 2023.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday and taken into custody where he remains. The suspect, who the police have not named, may appear in court this morning.

The Metropolitan Police said yesterday: “The investigation into the fatal stabbing of 27-year-old Michael Patrick Afonso Peixoto remains ongoing.”

Afonso died after being attacked and stabbed by a group of men in Mayfield Crescent at around 10.30pm on Tuesday, December 19. The suspects drove off in the car Adonso had been driving, a grey Vauxhall Grand X Elite – registration DL19LVS – which the police have located.

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command leads the investigation and said: “While this arrest marks a significant development in this investigation there is still a great deal of work ongoing.

“I would like to thank those people who have come forward with information that assisted us in locating the car Michael had been travelling in when he was attacked.

“However, I reiterate my appeal for anyone who was in the area and saw the events unfold, and has yet to speak to police, to come forward.

“Your information could prove to be vital in identifying those responsible for this brutal murder.”

Anyone with information that could assist is asked to call 101 or Twitter/X @MetCC ref CAD 7509/19 Dec.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Afonso’s family to raise funds so that his body might be laid to rest in Portugal. By this morning, it had achieved its £10,000 target.

