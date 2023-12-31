Third man dies following fire in South Croydon terraced house

A third man has died following the house fire on Sanderstead Road, South Croydon on Friday night.
A fourth man remains in hospital in a critical condition. A fifth man who self-presented at hospital on Friday has since been discharged.
Two men were pronounced dead at the scene on Friday, when fire broke out in a two-storey terraced house, opposite the former Red Deer pub. The windows of the building had been boarded up.
The three fatal casualties of the fire were all Polish, according to the Met Police.
Emergency services were called to the fire just before 11pm on Friday night.
“Officers are working to confirm the identity of the three men and inform their family,” a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Chief Inspector Imran Asghar, of the Met’s south area basic command unit, said: “This is an extremely sad incident, which has led to the deaths of three men, while a fourth man remains in hospital in a critical condition.
“My colleagues have made significant progress towards confirming the identities of the men and providing support to their families.
“This process is ongoing. At this stage, I understand that the three men who have died were Polish nationals, as are the other two men who attended hospital.
“Enquiries by specialist police and fire investigators are under way to establish the cause of the fire.”
