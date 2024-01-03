Pollards Hill teen John Budal is charged with Afonso murder

Nineteen-year-old John Budal, from Pollards Hill, is to appear before a judge at the Central Criminal Court today charged with the murder of Michael Afonso just before Christmas.

The investigation into the murder of Michael Patrick Afonso Peixoto, a father with a young child, is ongoing.

Afonso, 27, was found with fatal stab wounds in Mayfield Crescent in Thornton Heath at around 10.30pm on Tuesday, December 19. The police have described the attack on Afonso as “barbaric”.

A group of men are believed to have been involved in the attack, with a 22-year-old man who was arrested on Christmas Eve on suspicion of the murder released by police, “bailed pending further enquiries”.

After the attack, the suspects drove off in the car Afonso had been travelling in, a grey Vauxhall Grand X Elite – registration DL19LVS.

Afonso was the 11th victim of homicide in the borough of Croydon during 2023.

Budal, of Ena Road, SW16, appeared at Bromley Magistrates Court on Saturday, charged with murder, robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis. He was remanded in custody ahead of today’s appearance at the Old Bailey.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or Twitter/X @MetCC reference CAD 7509/19Dec. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

