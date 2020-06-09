Call to remove Churchill mural puts Labour council on spot

Council leader Tony Newman doesn’t tend to enjoy having his judgement called into question, but a councillor-backed petition to remove the image of the wartime leader from the side of a town centre building appears to do just that, as our Town Hall correspondent KEN LEE reports
There have been calls for Tony Newman to sack one of his most trusted councillors, after “Thirsty” Chris Clark helped to launch a petition calling for the removal of a mural in central Croydon which depicts Sir Winston Churchill.
The mural was granted planning permission by Croydon’s Labour-run council just four years ago.
Clark jumped on the “Churchill is a racist” bandwagon yesterday, after the Parliament Square statue of the wartime leader was defaced by demonstrators on a Black Lives Matter rally. Clark has been a Croydon councillor since 2018, and the mural is in his Fairfield ward, but yesterday was the first time that he has raised so publicly his apparently strong objections to the work.
“Back him or sack him” was one message from Croydon Tories directed at Newman, who only in April promoted Clark to the role of Paul Scott’s puppet chair of the planning committee, which came with a handsome £6,000 hike in his council allowances.
Human rights lawyer and apparent Labour supporter Jessica Simor QC tweeted in response to Clark’s virtue signalling over Churchill, “How to keep the Tories in power forever and why Johnson has an 80-seat majority.”
And Tory MP-turned-housing-lobbyist “Lord” Gavin Barwell took time out from his many company directorships to wallow in this bit of sneering: “This [is] the modern Labour Party in Croydon. Campaigning to remove a mural to the man who did more than any other to defeat Nazism, a Prime Minister Labour Ministers proudly served under. Keir Starmer has his work cut out dragging a once great party back into the mainstream.”
More than 24 hours after it had started, Clark’s petition – addressed to the council and Sarah Jones, Croydon Central’s Labour MP – had yet to attract 500 signatures.
Among those supporting the petition is Leoni Descartes.
Descartes, who has been a Labour Party supporter, runs Matthew’s Yard, the café and art gallery to which Clark and a fellow Fairfield councillor recently handed £8,000 towards the business from their taxpayer-funded ward budgets.
Listing examples of Churchill’s racism, Descartes tweeted, “If Croydon is anti-racist or at least trying to be so, the mural of white supremacist Winston Churchill has gotta go.”
The petition itself states, “Croydon is a rich, multicultural community, so why do we have an old, racist, bigoted, white man looking down on us?
“Whatever you [sic] opinions on him being a ‘war hero’, he led atrocities in Ireland, Kenya, and India which still have lasting repercussions today. He is a controversial figure who was openly bigoted and racist…
“… With the Black Lives Matter movement gaining momentum, I think removing this mural and replacing it with something reflective of Croydon would be an important demonstration of solidarity. Churchill wouldn’t like our community. He wouldn’t be proud of the Croydon we know and love today so I don’t see why he gets to be here when we could surely replace him with a mural of someone less divisive or more appropriate for the Croydon community.”
The somewhat tangential connection between Churchill and Croydon went unremarked in 2016 when the Labour council was agreeing to the mural being commissioned, through the former bankrupt art dealer Kevin Zuchowski-Morrison and his Rise Gallery.
Described at the time, somewhat misleadingly, as a “masterpiece”, it was done in a single night by David Hollier, who was flown in from New York for the purpose. It is suggested that Zuchowski-Morrison may have acted as a selling agent for Hollier, marketing his work in London. So a giant-sized mural at a busy junction in the town centre, with an admittedly controversial subject, will have served as a significant advertisement for Hollier and the Rise Gallery.
According to reports at the time, the Churchill mural was intended as “a conversation piece”.
Given that the mural is sited on the side of a privately-owned building, it needed the building owner’s permission as well as that of the council for it to go ahead. Its removal or replacement will require similar permissions – though Clark and his petitioners have yet to have a whip-round to pay for any work. And there’s £8,000 less in the Fairfield ward budget to pay for any such work, too.
Clark may have created several unfortunate precedents – starting with the calling into question the judgement of his council leader, Tony Newman, who has remained an enthusiastic supporter of Zuchowski-Morrison’s artwashing of the town centre.
But if Churchill goes, what next might need to be given a Croydon makeover?
Will the East India conservation area, which takes so many of its street names from the exploitative and imperialist company’s former college on the site in Addiscombe, have to have its name changed?
And will there be objections to any links in the borough to John Whitgift? As the Archbishop of Canterbury under Queen Elizabeth I, Whitgift was in a position of some influence and power as over 25 years at least 50 Catholic priests were executed – many of them burned alive – while he also signed the death warrants for three Puritans in 1593.
Clark should be very well aware of the consequences of his enthusiastic support for the removal of the Churchill mural because, as he informed one of those on social media who responded to his call, he does have the benefit of a History A-Level.
Eminently qualified then.
What we need to focus on at the moment is holding the government to account in their handling of the Corona virus pandemic as well as looking at the current causes for unrest and concern in our multicultural society. None of this is helped by irrelevant petitions.
Clark and his Committee need to pay attention to the petitions of Croydon residents about the inappropriate building consents that they have a 100% track record in passing!
My generation looked on Churchill as the symbolic leader of a country that opposed a regime carrying out genocide. We all know about his earlier imperialist history but the generation that is at the sharp end of Covid-19 deaths from the pandemic, especially in Care Homes, do not need a kick in the teeth from people like Clark at this time.
Get on with sorting out the house building mismanagement, start looking at the actual treatment of people from ethnic minorities and the causes of their anguish – then, and only then Mr Clark, might you garner some respect.
History seems to contain a lot of unsavoury content. If we try to hide or change or bury this, there will be no base to recognise the wrong-doing, acknowledge it truthfully and move on in a positive way.
I don’t want to get into a debate about modern history with Chis Clark aka Mr Blobby.
I do want to debate why we have to put up with low-grade, non-thinking politicians such as Clark and the shameful antics of the planning committee he chairs
Should Newman sack him? It’s a resounding Yes from me.
But low-grade, non-thinking politicians are the only sort Tony prefers, the more supine the better. The chances of Chris Clark being sacked are substantially lower than the chances of Paul Scott taking a sensible planning decision.
Don’t forget our esteemed London Mayor is setting up a commission to look at statues and place names etc, which no doubt cost us taxpayers even more money. This is despite the enormous TfL deficit.
It would be nice of these politicians to put aside their ideologies and start sorting out their constituents’ problems.
A deadly knee on the neck of a black man has reminded the world that oppression and inequality still exists for many in the BAME communities.
Statues glorifying slave traders, who did little to benefit this country outside of lining their own pockets on the proceeds of human misery, act as a constant reminder of inequality and given that we live in a democracy, I certainly would have no problem should Sadiq Khan ask each the relevant Boroughs to vote on their removal.
The TfL current budget problems arise in the main from a lack of proper Government support to help them deal with reduced revenue resulting from the pandemic.
I can’t see how making political points relates to reviewing the relevance of these objects in today’s society?
Removal of the statues will achieve nothing. The placing of educational plaques would be better. Surely we have bigger problems to sort out now. Khan is just grandstanding.
You cannot compare here with the US. Their society is rotten. Even their paramedics are prejudiced. If you have time listen to the BBC Radio 4 report broadcast on 4 June 11:00, “Black lives in Minnesota”.
As for TfL, Crossrail is prepandemic as was his failure to raise fares with inflation. They also continue to pay circa £60,000pa for drivers who merely operate the doors on many trains! Over 400 staff are paid more than £100,000. Rather than remove the central touch in pads on buses they could employ more revenue protection staff who would easily cover their pay.
TfL is long overdue a clear out.
Unfortunately, there will be a lot of this type of ‘virtue signalling’ by minor local political figures who might better concentrate on the day job, rather than try and bolster the number of likes that they can garner on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, or whatever WhatsApp group that they belong to. As Mrs M said this morning “It’s all boll***s. Tear down all of the statues if you want to but what will happen is that we’ll all forget the back stories. Far better to re-tell the history with honesty from a different, and more enlightened perspective. Whatever happened in the past is part of my history. What we should concentrate on now is all our futures.”
Mrs M is the daughter of parents who travelled to the UK as children during the Windrush migration, like so many other Croydon residents]
George Wright above mentions the fact that Churchill led Britain, in conjunction with its Allies, to overcome the Nazi regime for which genocide became the centrepoint of their evil ideology. That must be worth remembering and celebrating. And Churchill was not a Stalin, who was responsible for sending around 3 million people, many to their deaths, in the forced labour camps, the Gulags, plus well over half a million citizens murdered outright.
The past –and present, around the world, and in the UK, is full of violence. It is up to all of us to stand up against modern slavery, genocide, and in a personal level, bullying, abuse, and racial and sexual/gender and any other discrimination, in our own lives and times. In many ways, the UK is a haven of tolerance, and safety, but is far from perfect, and unequal in wealth and health, and complicated by the class system.
Undoubtedly, every generation has to have its own realisation of what needs to be done to make a better society and a brighter, fairer future for all our young people. Times change, and society’s problems sadly remain but also evolve.
But, in working for a better future, “Airbrushing out history” can be dangerous.
Removing or relocating statues to museums ? Possible– subject to a proper debate, in my view.
But whitewashing out a mural of Churchill? Is that actually airbrushing out history?
I welcome a national and local discussion about adding plaques below UK statues to explain the good and bad, and let the viewer learn about the person, and work out their view. After all, many in Croydon today may well not even recognise the person who the Churchill mural depicts .
Murals can in fact be a powerful way of challenging politics— as well as delivering reminders of contemporary power, as in North Korea. The Croydon Winston Churchill example could be an educational feature as well as street art.
Debate is healthy, and respectful. Debate about statues and murals timely.
Who was it that said “Jaw jaw, is better than War, War” ?
Apparently, 1957-63 Prime Minister Harold Macmillan !
Winston Churchill (P.M. 1940-45) actually said ‘Meeting jaw to jaw is better than war.’
Either way, the jaws have it.
Is anything Chris Clark says worth discussing? He’s not exactly an intellectual heavyweight……I don’t think he’d even register on the scales.
I don’t think that the “Black Lives Matter” movement would have had much traction if Adolf Hitler had prevailed in his fight against Britain. Chris Clark needs to read about WW2 and to appreciate the role of Churchill in the defeat of this fascist dictator. But I doubt he has the intellectual capacity to make a balanced judgement.
