Crystal Palace lament Kayla, Selhurst Park’s flying mascot

Kayla, Crystal Palace’s stunning matchday mascot, has died.
The bald eagle had been flown at Selhurst Park before games for the past 10 years, but yesterday Eagle Heights Wildlife Foundation, where the huge bird was kept, announced that Kayla had suffered a heart attack and died.
In a statement reproduced on the club’s website, Eagle Heights said, “We thank every single person that had donated towards her veterinary bill and her care. It is thanks to you all that we were able to get her the very best treatment available and know that we did everything possible for her.
“She is now at peace. To say she will be missed is not enough.
“We are beyond grief and cannot think of our lives without her, but we try to take comfort from knowing she is no longer in pain and hope that she is soaring above us, finally reunited with her sister.”
The club returns to football action tonight after the coronavirus lockdown, with Palace playing their Premier League fixture behind-closed-doors at Bournemouth, the first of nine matches in 36 days.
The match is being broadcast from 7.15pm on BBC1 and the club says, “Every supporter is being asked the same thing: Support your club. Stay safe. Follow at home.”
- 2010 to 2020: Inside Croydon has been delivering local community service and local community news for 10 years. To support independent local journalism in Croydon, please sign up today as a supporter. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News
- Inside Croydon named Journalist of the Year at 2018 Anna Kennedy Online Autism Heroes Awards
- ROTTEN BOROUGHS AWARDS: For three consecutive years, 2017, 2018 and 2019, Inside Croydon has been the source for award-winning nominations in Private Eye magazine’s annual celebration of civic cock-ups
- Inside Croydon had 1.6million pages viewed by 721,000 unique visitors in 2019