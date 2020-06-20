Crystal Palace lament Kayla, Selhurst Park’s flying mascot

Kayla, Crystal Palace’s stunning matchday mascot, has died.

Kayla: Palace mascot for 10 years

The bald eagle had been flown at Selhurst Park before games for the past 10 years, but yesterday Eagle Heights Wildlife Foundation, where the huge bird was kept, announced that Kayla had suffered a heart attack and died.

In a statement reproduced on the club’s website, Eagle Heights said, “We thank every single person that had donated towards her veterinary bill and her care. It is thanks to you all that we were able to get her the very best treatment available and know that we did everything possible for her.

“She is now at peace. To say she will be missed is not enough.

“We are beyond grief and cannot think of our lives without her, but we try to take comfort from knowing she is no longer in pain and hope that she is soaring above us, finally reunited with her sister.”

The club returns to football action tonight after the coronavirus lockdown, with Palace playing their Premier League fixture behind-closed-doors at Bournemouth, the first of nine matches in 36 days.

The match is being broadcast from 7.15pm on BBC1 and the club says, “Every supporter is being asked the same thing: Support your club. Stay safe. Follow at home.”

