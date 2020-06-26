Filmmakers stream Black Lives Matter documentary for free

Generation Revolution, an award-winning 2016 documentary that examined the first Black Lives Matter protests in Britain, has today been made available to stream online, free of charge for a limited period.

On its initial release, a review in the Grauniad said of Generation Revolution, “It’s an important contemporary document – if it’s rare to see youth political activism treated with respect in mainstream filmmaking, it’s even more unusual to see that of black youth.”

The feature-length documentary follows the story of three revolutionary, black- and brown-led groups and their battle for equality. Generation Revolution, which comments on institutionalised racism and police violence in the Britain and the United States provides an uncanny relevance in 2020.

Audiences are asked to “Pay What They Can” for viewing the film, to help support the filmmakers, Cassie Quarless and Usayd Younis, in their latest works.

In a statement issued on behalf of the film’s directors, Quarless and Younis said, “We released this film in 2016 at the height of the first Black Lives Matter movement in the US.

“We wanted to talk about racism and systemic oppression from a UK perspective. We wanted to show that police brutality and racial injustice were realities that people in the UK were fighting along with others in the US and further afield.

“So much has happened since we first released the film but the structures of White Supremacy that cloak the globe are still very much alive.”

The film can be streamed at https://genrevfilm.com.

Generation Revolution had its world premiere at the Sheffield Doc/Fest in 2016 prior to a cinema release. The film has been acknowledged with a number of awards including Best Documentary at the 1261 Film Festival (2018) and the Audience Award at the Baltimore International Black Film Festival (2016).

Quarless and Younis said, “We are incredibly proud and encouraged to see how people all over the world have taken up the mantle of this fight against injustice. We hope that more will connect with the political and human stories that we tell in Generation Revolution. There is no better time to make it free to watch than right now!

“We only ask that supporters give what they can in order to support a black- and brown-led business continue to make radical work.”

