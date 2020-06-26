XR’s slow march highlights lack of progress on emissions

Extinction Rebellion protesters yesterday marched through Sutton town centre before delivering letters to the borough’s pair of Tory MPs, Paul Scully and Elliot Colburn, demanding action on the climate emergency.

Sutton XR said, “The letter urges our MPs to publicly speak out on the government’s failings on the climate and ecological emergency and come clean with constituents that government inaction will lead to the death of millions.”

The protest coincided with the publication of the Committee on Climate Change annual report to parliament, which says that the government must do much more to prevent climate catastrophe. According to the report, the steps taken so far, “do not yet measure up to meet the size of the Net Zero challenge and [we] are not making adequate progress in preparing for climate change.”

Following the XR group’s slow march, where the protestors carried cardboard gravestones marked with the message “Inaction = Death”, a spokesperson said: “The scientific evidence is absolutely clear: aiming for zero carbon emissions by 2050 is far too late to avert catastrophic global heating which will cause crises much, much worse than covid-19 and the subsequent recession.

“The government has already pledged measures for reducing emissions, but in fact, emissions have increased. We have a chance, now, to change direction towards a Green Economy, our government must wake up and do it.”

Earlier this week, Croydon XR were joint signatories to a Green Plan for Recovery, delivered to the local council. Croydon Council launched its Climate Crisis Commission in July 2019. It has so far managed to hold one meeting.

