XR’s slow march highlights lack of progress on emissions

Extinction Rebellion protesters yesterday marched through Sutton town centre before delivering letters to the borough’s pair of Tory MPs, Paul Scully and Elliot Colburn, demanding action on the climate emergency.
Sutton XR said, “The letter urges our MPs to publicly speak out on the government’s failings on the climate and ecological emergency and come clean with constituents that government inaction will lead to the death of millions.”
The protest coincided with the publication of the Committee on Climate Change annual report to parliament, which says that the government must do much more to prevent climate catastrophe. According to the report, the steps taken so far, “do not yet measure up to meet the size of the Net Zero challenge and [we] are not making adequate progress in preparing for climate change.”
Following the XR group’s slow march, where the protestors carried cardboard gravestones marked with the message “Inaction = Death”, a spokesperson said: “The scientific evidence is absolutely clear: aiming for zero carbon emissions by 2050 is far too late to avert catastrophic global heating which will cause crises much, much worse than covid-19 and the subsequent recession.
“The government has already pledged measures for reducing emissions, but in fact, emissions have increased. We have a chance, now, to change direction towards a Green Economy, our government must wake up and do it.”
Earlier this week, Croydon XR were joint signatories to a Green Plan for Recovery, delivered to the local council. Croydon Council launched its Climate Crisis Commission in July 2019. It has so far managed to hold one meeting.
- 2010 to 2020: Inside Croydon has been delivering local community service and local community news for 10 years. To support independent local journalism in Croydon, please sign up today as a supporter. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News
- Inside Croydon named Journalist of the Year at 2018 Anna Kennedy Online Autism Heroes Awards
- ROTTEN BOROUGHS AWARDS: For three consecutive years, 2017, 2018 and 2019, Inside Croydon has been the source for award-winning nominations in Private Eye magazine’s annual celebration of civic cock-ups
- Inside Croydon had 1.6million pages viewed by 721,000 unique visitors in 2019