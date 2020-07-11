Library will be a TV studio for this year’s Crystal Palace Festival

The 2020 Crystal Palace Festival is going ahead next month – with live acts streaming directly to your home from Upper Norwood Library.

The organisers announced overnight, “With support from the Arts Council, we are setting up a temporary television studio with live bands, singer-songwriters, theatre, dance, spoken word, comedy and stories of Crystal Palace – just like our beloved park event.”

The online festival will be staged from 2pm to 10pm on August 15 and 16. The full line-up to be announced.

“We will be raising funds for the Festival charity and other local causes, to support the most vulnerable and in need,” the organisers say, promising “with some famous faces popping up, there will be a truly exciting array of diverse artists from Crystal Palace and south London to enjoy, live from one location for a truly festival atmosphere”.

The Crystal Palace Festival is also staging a competition for young spoken word artists.

“Whether you are influenced by poetry, lyricism, rap or hip hop – we want to hear from you! Never has it been more important to use your voice.

“We are looking for young people with a real passion for spoken word aged 16 – 30.

“The winner of our spoken word talent call out will perform on either August 15 or 16 from our temporary television studio to an audience of thousands.”

To enter please send any video footage of your live performances to our Festival Director Noreen at info@crystalpalacefestival.org with your social media links.

Closing date for your entry is 5pm on Sunday July 26.

For more details on this, and to sign-up for alerts for the full Festival line-up, click here.

