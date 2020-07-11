Join the MonsterHeroes safari in Purley to raise funds for NHS

Youngsters and their adults are going on a safari adventure, following a story-trail around Purley to help spread joy, support the NHS and give families a safe reason to return to local shops.

Launched this morning by the Purley Business Improvement District, kids are invited to search the streets for 10 cute and colourful MonsterHeroes.

Using only smartphones, the Safari allows youngsters to learn each of the MonsterHeroes’ names, their back-story and superpowers.

Once all 10 MonsterHeroes are found, a free e-book will be unlocked.

The safari works by utilising contactless NFC technology and QR codes, without the need for players to download or sign up to anything: they simply need to tap or scan to play.

Purley BID said today, “The safari aims to bring some sort of normality back to high streets and is an opportunity to entertain and excite shoppers – it’s a clever way to help increase footfall in Purley, while ensuring the safety of the public.”

More than 100 BIDs and councils across Britain are taking part in the MonsterHero Safari project, which has been sponsored by Wild in Art, with the aim of raising £100,000 for NHS Charities Together.

In times of great stress, the hope is that this project will provide the local community with a memorable experience that will bring a smile to the community of Purley.

“We are excited to bring these MonsterHeroes to Purley and hope that it helps our community to feel confident in returning to the town,” said Simon Cripps, the CEO of Purley BID.

“We have also provided PPE to the BID businesses to show that Purley is doing everything it can to keep people safe. Come and support Purley and the NHS while having fun with the family.”

To learn more about the story-trail, click here.

