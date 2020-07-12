Take part in Healthwatch survey on covid-19 and mental health

Healthwatch Croydon wants to know your views on how covid-19 has affected your mental health.

Healthwatch describes itself as “your local champion for better health and social care”. It functions as an intermediary between the public and health and care services.

They say, “This year is going to be defined by the recovery of health and social care services in response to covid-19.

“While it has had a massive impact for all involved, it has revealed some interesting insights into our use and expectations of services that can help define them in the future, as well as creating opportunities of real public involvement.

“At Healthwatch Croydon, we are focused on delivering our services to you, the Croydon public, as best as possible. Reporting not just on the impact of covid-19 but on raising other key themes that have come from conversations and insight, as well as an assessment of the changes taking place.”

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Healthwatch Croydon has been given a revised mandate prioritising sharing patient experience more swiftly.

They are now compiling a short survey on people’s mental health and well-being during the emergency, which will be analysed into a published report and shared with key health and social care leaders to improve services.

All responses are treated with anonymity.

Give your views by clicking here.

You can find out more about what Healthwatch does by visiting their website, www.healthwatchcroydon.co.uk

