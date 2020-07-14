Painting has sustainable goals for year as Rotary president

The Rotary Club of Croydon has a new president, Pat Painting.
Painting takes over after Christopher Dighton’s year in office.
The Rotary Club’s monthly meetings held in Oakfield Road were suspended at the end of March because of coronavirus, and as yet there is no sign of a return.
In the meantime, however, the club has started staging fortnightly Zoom meetings and an online quiz.
Fundraising events have been badly hit with the popular golf day and stall at the Beddington May Fayre cancelled. Nevertheless the club has managed to send £7,500 to the Crisis Skylight Centre in Surrey Street and, during the lockdown, supported the Trusell Trust food bank at Pitlake with donations totalling £1,500.
Painting, who lives in Coulsdon, is determined to continue to back the Skylight Centre, as well as four United Nations Sustainable Development goals surrounding the environment.
She has plans for a more flexible club, with more than just lunchtime meetings and a drive to create a strong tradition of guest speakers, particularly with a link to Croydon.
To discover more about the Rotary Club of Croydon and its work, click here.
- 2010 to 2020: Inside Croydon has been delivering local community service and local community news for 10 years. To support independent local journalism in Croydon, please sign up today as a supporter. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News
- Inside Croydon named Journalist of the Year at 2018 Anna Kennedy Online Autism Heroes Awards
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: For three consecutive years, 2017, 2018 and 2019, Inside Croydon has been the source for award-winning nominations in Private Eye magazine’s annual celebration of civic cock-ups
- Inside Croydon had 1.6million pages viewed by 721,000 unique visitors in 2019