School to hold Food Bank Day to help families through summer

Thomas More School in Purley has organised a Food Bank Day for tomorrow, Wednesday, July 15, from 9.45am to 3pm.

“The school has been through an extraordinary time and our families have been through many difficulties during this lockdown,” Eugene Clarke, the associate assistant head, said today.

“As a community, we at Thomas More want to support our families as much as we can and we have organised a Food Bank Day to assist our families throughout the summer holiday.”

The school organised food parcels throughout lockdown for some families, and staff have been contributing supplies in order to support them.

“After assessing the need of our families we realised more of our families needed help so we decided to ask staff and the wider community to donate cupboard fillers and home staples in order for food vouchers to be spent on fresh produce and maximise the vouchers’ worth,” Clarke told Inside Croydon.

“We extended this to families who may have been furloughed or experienced hardship and have invited all families of Thomas More Catholic School who require support. We have had an overwhelming response from the Thomas More community, with our Main Hall resembling a supermarket!”

All are welcome to attend tomorrow’s Food Bank Day.

For more about Thomas More School, visit their Facebook page by clicking here.

