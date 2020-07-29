70 households set out their stalls for first Shirley Jumble Trail

More than 70 houses in and around Shirley will be hosting stalls in their front gardens this Sunday, August 2, on the first Shirley Jumble Trail.

The trail is the idea of local residents Sandra Pound and Natalie La, who floated it on a residents’ Facebook page and were amazed at the response.

Items on sale will include clothes, toys and games, bags, books, bric a brac and plants.

Some houses are supporting charities like Demelza Chiclrens’ Hospice or Spring Park Girlguiding. Others are raising money for themselves.

Participants will be expected to practice covid-19 safety measures, including social distancing, regular hand-washing and wearing masks as appropriate.

The organisers say, “All are welcome to wander around between 10am and 3pm to see what bargains they can find.”

A full list of the stalls can be found mapped by clicking here.

