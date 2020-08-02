Comedian Brigstocke added to Crystal Palace Festival line-up

With just two weeks to go, the Crystal Palace Festival has announced its special guest acts for the live-streamed show from Upper Norwood Library.
Top-flight comedians Marcus Brigstocke and Rob Deering have been added to the roster of performers who will be appearing over the weekend of August 15 and 16 in a studio specially arranged for the festival to go ahead in these coronavirus times.
Comedian, writer and broadcaster Brigstocke is a regular at the Edinburgh Festival, where his shows have included Planet Corduroy, The Museum Of Everything, and The Award-Winning Show.
Deering, a winner of Celebrity Mastermind, is a stand-up comedian who in normal times tours clubs, theatres, TV and radio.
Alongside a fabulous programme of Crystal Palace and south London artists, also performing will be Rodney P and Blak Twang, reuniting for a very special performance of Kingdem material which they previously performed in their hip hop supergroup with Ty, who died earlier this year from coronavirus.
Fireflies, Crystal Palace-based musicians Franck Alba and Nina Walsh, have also been added to the line-up.
Click here to see the full line up for the live-streamed show.
