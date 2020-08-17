Access all areas at Coulsdon South as £3m bridge is finished

The new bridge at Coulsdon South offers step-free access across the station

It perhaps lacks some of the quaint charm of Victorian railway architecture, but thanks to its new bridge and lifts, Coulsdon South Station is now fully accessible, as well having had platform edge tactile paving installed.

The station has even had an upgrade to its power supply.

Completion of the works, which began in May 2019 and which have cost at least £3million, were delayed by a few months by the covid-19 emergency, but now provide step-free access to all parts of the station, to assist disabled people, those with pushchairs and young children, or carrying heavy luggage.

Coulsdon South’s old bridge was not fit for the 21st Century

Similar projects have been undertaken in the past year at Carshalton and Selhurst stations, as well as 70 other suburban rail stations as part of the Department for Transport’s £300million Access for All programme which aims to provide obstacle-free, accessible routes to and between platforms.

At Coulsdon South, Friends of Farthing Downs and Happy Valley kept the local community updated on the stations progress. Flower beds were also made to enhance the look of the station footbridge.

Lifts at either end of the new bridge ensure step-free access at Coulsdon South

Shaun King, Sussex Route Director for Network Rail, said: “We are continuously seeking opportunities to make stations more accessible. The new footbridge at Coulsdon South will help ensure that everyone in the community has the opportunity to easily access train services.

“These improvements are a vital aspect of our strategy to provide a safe, reliable and efficient railway.”

