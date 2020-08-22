Savvy seeks new performers as the show must go on

In the true spirit of “The Show Must Go On”, the Savvy Theatre Company, newly installed at the Fairfield Halls, has been continuing to work with youngsters on new productions, despite the difficulties presented by the pandemic, the lockdown and, most recently, the “hibernation” of the Croydon arts venue.

Savvy is an inclusive theatre company, welcoming everyone to take part in weekly groups, and providing a range of opportunities to perform in a variety of different shows and theatrical styles.

All of Savvy’s groups produced work online over the summer, and now they are preparing to move back into the rehearsal studio, applying special measures to ensure that everyone is covid-safe.

Some groups will be creating short films and hosting a red-carpet premiere, while others will be developing a Steampunk Panto, taking place in the foyer of Fairfield Halls. “We will be announcing more details on all of this soon,” says the Savvy Theatre’s producers.

Applications are now open for new budding performers and back-stage youngsters to take part.

“Taking part is at the heart of what we do, providing a rich and exciting programme of weekly workshops and performance opportunities for our members,” Savvy says.

“If you know of anyone who might be interested, or wants to find out more, please get in touch.”

To discover more about the Savvy Theatre Company’s productions and activities, click here.

