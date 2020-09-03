READER OFFER: Join our post-covid guided ramble, Sep 19

After months in lockdown, it’s about time we got out there and rambled on (more than usual, I hear you say) – so we’re delighted to announce the return of Inside Croydon’s guided walks, starting with a return to some familiar territory on Saturday, September 19.

Ken Towl, our non-resident rambler, will be leading the way again as we explore some places less well-travelled, venturing into sometimes forgotten corners of this bit of the capital. And all in a socially distanced manner.

Because of coronavirus, places on this walk are strictly limited and will be allocated on a first-apply, first-served basis. The walk we plan is about five miles long, will take a brisk couple of hours, with the route involving several stiff climbs and descents along wooded paths.

Previous ramblers and newcomers are all welcome to apply.

Priority in bookings will be given to Patrons of Inside Croydon. Click here to find out how you can support Inside Croydon’s news-breaking journalism, and get special offers, too.

As our previous, well-attended pre-covid guided walks have shown, there can be surprises along the route even for those who think they know the area well already, as on one jaunt last year we managed to cross two hemispheres in a morning and discovered what appeared to be the nest of a Game of Thrones dragon…

The exact location for our starting and finishing points will be sent to participants in the week before the ramble. It is a route that we have visited previously, and some clues as to its location, and some of the sights we may encounter along the way, are included in some of the images further down this page.

What do you need?

You should wear clothing that respects the climate of southern England in September. Light rucksacks for you to bring shower tops, water bottles, snacks and sandwiches are recommended.

Important: In this covid-19 new normal, we insist that all walkers bring face masks and hand sanitiser with them, and be prepared to use both. The walk will be conducted in a socially distanced manner.

We will try to include a tea and coffee stop along the way, with a pub at the finish for refreshment.

Best of all, taking part in this Inside Croydon guided walk is completely free of charge!

On the day of the walk, our group will be meeting at 10.45am, to set off promptly.

The excursion is a point-to-point ramble will require the use of public transport to get to the starting point and then home from the finish. So walkers will also need to come equipped with their Oyster cards or Freedom Passes.

Anyone with a medical condition is advised to get advice from their GP before considering signing up.

Children under-16 are welcome, too, but each must be accompanied by a responsible adult. We suggest that this walk probably isn’t a good idea for those under-10.

In taking part in this walk, participants agree that they do so at their own risk, and no liability is taken by Ken Towl, Inside Croydon or its publishers.

How to book your place

To register your name (and anyone who might accompany you) for the Inside Croydon ramble on September 19, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com, with the words “Ramble Sep 19” in the subject field, and include your name and daytime contact number in the body of the email.

Interested in becoming an Inside Croydon Patron? For just £4 per month, you qualify for special discounts and offers. Click here to sign-up as a donor and get priority booking for this walk

