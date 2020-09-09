Children’s cancer charity stages virtual walk this month

These have been tough times for many organisations, especially charities, many of whom have had to cancel long-planned fund-raisers because of covid-19, and so have lost important sources of income.

Some have responded with innovative ideas that have allowed people to remain involved with their causes, in a socially distanced way.

This includes the Chartwell Cancer Trust, which through its Lily Pad Appeal is raising funds towards the costs of a children’s cancer unit at Croydon’s Mayday Hospital. In 2019, they staged a highly successful walk in the (Lloyd) park. Unable to repeat the event this year, Chartwell have gone virtual…

“Throughout September, the people of Croydon have the chance to step out and show their commitment to young people, to upgrading their local hospital and to ensuring we have paediatric services and children’s cancer care that Croydon can be proud of,” says Michael Douglas, the head of the Chartwell Cancer Trust.

“We may be apart but we can still stand together and make lasting change for our community. Now it is more important than ever that our most vulnerable young people are able to fight this devastating illness in modern and safe facilities. We’re so glad to be back and able to unite in spirit and make this happen for Croydon.”

The fund-raising is to help pay for a state-of-the-art Children’s Oncology Unit as part of the new Integrated Paediatric Village at Mayday. The multi-million pound project was given the go-ahead last month, for a redevelopment that it is hoped will transform children’s healthcare for the whole of Croydon.

The Lily Pad Appeal has a fund-raising target of £750,000 towards the scheme.

They want people to undertake covid-safe sponsored walks on September 27 – or any day between now and then that suits you. They suggest aiming to cover 5 kilometres – a little more than three miles, which for most people can be covered in about an hour’s gentle strolling and it is not so daunting that all members of a family group can take part.

“We may be apart but we’ll be standing together for Croydon’s children. Every step you take gets them closer to the facilities they deserve,” they say.

Registration costs £5 per person.

For more details visit: www.chartwellcancertrust.co.uk/lily-pad or email: info@chartwellcancertrust.co.uk.

Advertisements

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

