Gemütlichkeit! Croydon brewers launch Oktoberfest lagers

Croydon-based brewers Anspach and Hobday have launched four new Oktoberfest beers.

The Anspach and Hobday Oktoberfest cans go on sale for the first time next Wednesday, September 16, and orders are already being taken for delivery later that week.

The Oktoberfest beers – The Festival Lager, The Gose, The Rauchbier and The Hefeweizen – pay tribute to some classic German beer styles. All cans are 440ml as standard and are available as a four-pack, 12-pack or full case of 24. Or you can order a mix of them.

“Gemütlichkeit, is what is sung at every Oktoberfest,” says brewery co-founder Jack Hobday.

“It means geniality, friendship and warmth – it sums up the very best of what beer culture is all about. We are in times where we could all do with a little bit more Gemütlichkeit and I hope our beers will raise a smile. Here’s to the Germans and great beer. Prost!“

Oktoberfest started in 1810 in Munich and is the world’s largest beer festival. Originally the festival celebrated the marriage of King Ludwig and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. It has become a celebration of beer and Bavarian culture all over the world, not just in Munich.

“Each year, Oktoberfest presents us with a unique opportunity to take a deep dive into a brewing heritage that has inspired us since Day One,” co-founder Paul Anspach said.

“We use this time to celebrate the breadth and diversity of styles that German brewing has to offer. From the dark, smokey Rauchbiers of Bamburg, to the bright, freshly tart Goses of Leipzig, German beers all share a number of common traits: precision, cleanliness, balance and drinkability. These are qualities we strive for in every beer we make, and our Oktoberfest beers bring them into sharp focus.”

