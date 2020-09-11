Addiscombe care home serves up cake for frontline workers

Peony Court, a newly opened care home on Addiscombe Road, celebrated National Emergency Services Day this week by showering local frontline heroes in gifts of cakes, cookies and brownies.

Peony Court’s head chef Marc Aplin created a large variety of sweet treats, boxed up safety and securely to be hand-delivered to Croydon’s fire, police and ambulance stations.

“Today has been all about celebrating our local heroes within the emergency services sector and it has been great fun for everyone,” said Amanda Davies, the general manager of Peony Court.

“It was a small way to show how grateful we are for them.”

Following significant recent investment, Peony Court, a short walk from East Croydon Station, has been refurbished to the highest standard, including 34 bedrooms with en-suite shower rooms, including 15 premium rooms, a new reception area, spa bathrooms and much more.

Peony Court is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the country’s largest care providers. Peony Court provides residential care and respite care.

Barchester is welcoming new residents into its homes, using a very clear admission policy and infection control protocols that must be met.

For more information, click here or call 020 8649 8800.

Advertisements

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

