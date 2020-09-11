Addiscombe care home serves up cake for frontline workers

Posted on September 11, 2020 by

Croydon police station received a delivery of pastries and doughnuts

Peony Court, a newly opened care home on Addiscombe Road, celebrated National Emergency Services Day this week by showering local frontline heroes in gifts of cakes, cookies and brownies.

Peony Court’s head chef Marc Aplin created a large variety of sweet treats, boxed up safety and securely to be hand-delivered to Croydon’s fire, police and ambulance stations.

“Today has been all about celebrating our local heroes within the emergency services sector and it has been great fun for everyone,” said Amanda Davies, the general manager of Peony Court.

“It was a small way to show how grateful we are for them.”

Following significant recent investment, Peony Court, a short walk from East Croydon Station, has been refurbished to the highest standard, including 34 bedrooms with en-suite shower rooms, including 15 premium rooms, a new reception area, spa bathrooms and much more.

Ambulance crew welcomed the treats on Emergency Services Day

Peony Court is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the country’s largest care providers. Peony Court provides residential care and respite care.

Barchester is welcoming new residents into its homes, using a very clear admission policy and infection control protocols that must be met.

For more information, click here or call 020 8649 8800.

 

Advertisements

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Care Homes, Health and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply