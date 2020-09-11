Addiscombe care home serves up cake for frontline workers

Peony Court, a newly opened care home on Addiscombe Road, celebrated National Emergency Services Day this week by showering local frontline heroes in gifts of cakes, cookies and brownies.
Peony Court’s head chef Marc Aplin created a large variety of sweet treats, boxed up safety and securely to be hand-delivered to Croydon’s fire, police and ambulance stations.
“Today has been all about celebrating our local heroes within the emergency services sector and it has been great fun for everyone,” said Amanda Davies, the general manager of Peony Court.
“It was a small way to show how grateful we are for them.”
Following significant recent investment, Peony Court, a short walk from East Croydon Station, has been refurbished to the highest standard, including 34 bedrooms with en-suite shower rooms, including 15 premium rooms, a new reception area, spa bathrooms and much more.
Peony Court is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the country’s largest care providers. Peony Court provides residential care and respite care.
Barchester is welcoming new residents into its homes, using a very clear admission policy and infection control protocols that must be met.
For more information, click here or call 020 8649 8800.
- 2010 to 2020: Inside Croydon has been delivering local community service and local community news for 10 years. To support independent local journalism in Croydon, please sign up today as a supporter. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News
- Inside Croydon named Journalist of the Year at 2018 Anna Kennedy Online Autism Heroes Awards
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: For three consecutive years, 2017, 2018 and 2019, Inside Croydon has been the source for award-winning nominations in Private Eye magazine’s annual celebration of civic cock-ups
- Inside Croydon had 1.6million pages viewed by 721,000 unique visitors in 2019