Broad Green roads to become a Low Traffic Neighbourhood

Four streets in Broad Green, close to West Croydon Station and bus garage, are to have traffic restrictions installed at the end of this month in the latest phase of the government-funded Streetspace scheme.

The council announced today that it plans to use planters and signs to create an LTN – Low Traffic Neighbourhood – by restricting motor vehicle access to Derby Road, Handcroft Road, Mead Place and Parsons Mead, streets used as cut-throughs by cars between Mitcham Road and London Road.

LTNs have divided opinion elsewhere in Croydon and across the capital, with the car lobby enraged by the imposition of drivers having to keep to the major roads, while residential streets have been transformed from being rat runs.

The scheme in Broad Green, the council says, has been developed using suggestions from local residents.

Using money provided to Transport for London by the government, Streetspace is a response to legislation to put in place measures that encourage walking and cycling. Introduced under a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order, it brings to 20 the total of such schemes on Croydon roads.

Perhaps informed by the experience of a similar scheme in Upper Norwood, which drew some angry responses, the council say that they have “informed around 1,900 residents, businesses, community groups, local representatives and emergency services, and installed advance warning road signs”.

Exemptions will be in place for permit holders and emergency vehicles.

The changes for each of the affected new streets are:

Derby Road will be closed to through traffic using planters at the junction with Parsons Mead. New double yellow lines will ensure parked vehicles do not obstruct turning vehicles.

will be closed to through traffic using planters at the junction with Parsons Mead. New double yellow lines will ensure parked vehicles do not obstruct turning vehicles. Mead Place: The current one-way direction will be reversed at the junction with Parsons Mead to limit traffic exiting on to London Road.

The current one-way direction will be reversed at the junction with Parsons Mead to limit traffic exiting on to London Road. Parsons Mead: At the junction with Gardeners Road, traffic will be restricted to those with permits and emergency vehicles, and this will be monitored through special ANPR cameras.

At the junction with Gardeners Road, traffic will be restricted to those with permits and emergency vehicles, and this will be monitored through special ANPR cameras. Handcroft Road: Will be made one-way northbound, with vehicles exiting on London Road. This will prevent through traffic using Handcroft Road to bypass the London Road. There will be better access for cyclists through a new southbound cycle lane.

The council says, “As with other Streetspace schemes, the council welcomes ongoing feedback and will take this into account when deciding whether the scheme should be made permanent, amended or removed. A formal consultation will be carried out on any proposals to make the scheme permanent.”

Muhammad Ali is a councillor for Broad Green ward as well as the deputy cabinet member for transport. He said, “Data from TfL has found that more than half a million daily Croydon car journeys could be taken on foot or by bicycle, so unlocking this potential could have massive benefits for our residents’ health.

“We recognise that not all trips can be made on a bicycle. If successful, this scheme would actually see a reduction in traffic, making it easier to drive in the area for those that need to, as people feel increasingly empowered to leave the car at home more often.

“In Derby Road alone there have been several collisions in recent years, so cutting through traffic will make these roads quieter and safer.”

