Bluebird Care join in with a virtual Macmillan coffee morning

Bluebird Care Croydon will be backing Macmillan Cancer Support by holding their very own coffee morning for their staff as part of the annual World’s Biggest Coffee Morning tomorrow.

Macmillan’s first coffee morning took place in 1990 and since then the fundraising event has raised more than £165.5million.

One in every three people will face cancer and the money raised for Macmillan will make sure no one faces cancer alone.

Bluebird Care is inviting their customers and everyone in the local community to hold a socially distanced or virtual coffee morning, dedicated to raising funds for Macmillan. This could be in the office, your garden, on the street or even online via a video call.

“We hope that World’s Biggest Coffee Morning will help contribute to Macmillan’s goal of making sure no one has to face cancer alone,” said Dean Slade, director at Bluebird Care Croydon.

“At Bluebird Care Croydon, we like to support this campaign each year, raising awareness of Macmillan Cancer Support and the incredible work they do. We will be hosting a staff coffee morning at the Bluebird Care Croydon office to help Macmillan support people with cancer.

“Why not hold your own socially distanced coffee morning? We’d love to see everyone’s fundraising efforts, so do email us with your Coffee Morning photos and we’ll upload them on to our social media. Together we can raise funds for Macmillan and help fight cancer.”

Visit the Macmillan website for socially distant fundraising ideas.

For more details contact Bluebird Care by calling 020 8686 9496, emailing croydon@bluebirdcare.co.uk, or by visiting their website www.bluebirdcare.co.uk/croydon/contact-us

