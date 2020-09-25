New Addington locals wary of ‘mingling’ at covid-19 test centre

There’s been a mixed response from New Addington residents to having had a covid-19 testing centre plonked right next to Central Parade.
Prefabricated buildings were erected on the Addington Community Association car park on Central Parade last week and the centre was fully operational within 48 hours.
In a statement issued by the Department of Health and Social Care, the testing facility was described as “part of the government’s UK-wide drive to improve the accessibility of coronavirus testing for communities”.
Testing at the New Addington centre is only available for those either with coronavirus symptoms – a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to sense or taste – or those who have been asked to get tested by a doctor, public health professional or by their local council.
Those attending the centre are asked not to use public transport to get there.
Tests have to be by appointment and can be booked at www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus or by calling 119.
“You can expect your result the next day,” the government press release promised.
But after a week of being operational, the practicalities of having a centre being attended by people who may well be infected with coronavirus are being questioned by New Addington residents.
“Really glad that we have a testing centre in New Addington,” said one resident, “but to put it in the centre of the busiest part, with all our shops and restaurants, has alarmed a fair few. “Bearing in mind we have a large industrial estate in New Addington which would comfortably house such a centre…”.
The test centre has used steel barriers to arrange for its queue to snake about 100 yards down the road, close to Central Parade and the new leisure centre, with “plenty of people popping to shops and mingling”, according to the resident.
When the matter of using a more socially distanced site was raised with Croydon Council, their official response was that the centre had been signed off by the Department of Health and Social Care.
So that’s all right then…
- 2010 to 2020: Inside Croydon has been delivering local community service and local community news for 10 years. To support independent local journalism in Croydon, please sign up today as a supporter. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News
- Inside Croydon named Journalist of the Year at 2018 Anna Kennedy Online Autism Heroes Awards
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: For three consecutive years, 2017, 2018 and 2019, Inside Croydon has been the source for award-winning nominations in Private Eye magazine’s annual celebration of civic cock-ups
- Inside Croydon had 1.6million pages viewed by 721,000 unique visitors in 2019