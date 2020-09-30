Author donates book proceeds to help Lily Pad Appeal

An author and illustrator has agreed to donate proceeds from his latest book towards The Lily Pad Appeal, the charity raising £750,000 towards the costs of creating a paediatric cancer unit at Croydon University Hospital.
Andy Stonehouse’s book is called Lily’s Lockdown Birthday, which tells a poignant story of one family’s experiences living through lockdown through the eyes of their four-year-old daughter. “It’s a story that will strike a chord with all of us,” the charity says.
Stonehouse has also recently brought the corridors of the hospital’s children’s wards alive with the creation of a new mural, raising awareness about the appeal and enlivening the spaces for patients, visitors and staff alike.
The book highlights and applauds the incredible contribution of frontline NHS staff, key workers and carers throughout the covid-19 crisis.
“It’s perfect for parents and little ones to enjoy together and celebrate the people who have risked themselves to care for us and keep us safe,” says The Chartwell Children’s Cancer Trust, the charity which is running the Lily Pad Appeal.
The children’s cancer unit development at Mayday Hospital is due to be completed in 2121, bringing state-of-the-art facilities to the children of Croydon.
“In creating the book, I wanted to raise funds for the NHS in some way,” Stonehouse said.
“When I heard about The Lily Pad Appeal, and the work of Chartwell Children’s Cancer Trust, it seemed like a perfect fit. The invitation to paint my characters on the hospital walls was such an honour – I’m so happy to be able to leave that legacy creatively whilst making a contribution to such a worthy cause.”
Elaine Clancy, the joint chief nurse at CUH, said, “We’re delighting to be showcasing the work of The Lily Pad Appeal and Andy’s artistic talent to our patients and visitors at Croydon University Hospital.
“The support we’ve seen for our new children’s care unit has been incredible and we’d like to encourage as many people as possible to get involved in fundraising so that we can provide the best possible care for Croydon’s young people.”
To order a copy of Lily’s Lockdown Birthday, click here.
To find out more about The Lily Pad Appeal, visit the Chartwell Cancer Trust website by clicking here.
