Special offer: Win a signed copy of new book Britain 1940

Rippon, an author of more than 30 books, wrote about the first bombing raid on Croydon in August 1940 in an article published on Inside Croydon this week.

That Luftwaffe raid was effectively the first of an eight-month airborne Blitz on London, and its impact was probably lessened because of the intervention of nine Hurricanes fighter aircraft from 11 Squadron, based at RAF Croydon.

Five airmen from 11 Squadron and one from the station headquarters were killed – but it was the civilian population that bore the brunt of the raid. Several factories and houses were hit, killing 62 civilians and injuring 185.

Rippon’s book provides a fascinating insight into life on the home front during those tough months 80 years ago that saw the retreat from Dunkirk and the Battle of Britain.

