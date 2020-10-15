Croydon-based bus driver is 30th to die from coronavirus

A bus driver based in Croydon, Kofi Opoku, is among the latest victims of covid-19.
Opoku worked out of Metrobus’s depot on Beddington Lane. He died last week, his trades union has confirmed.
Now Unite is demanding assurances that all screens between drivers and passengers are installed properly and a review of cleaning regimes.
The call comes as London’s status is about to be raised to Tier 2 at midnight on Friday because of a rapid increase in the number of reported covid-19 positive cases.
Opoku is the 30th bus driver to die from coronavirus this year.
“The death of Kofi Opoku is a terrible reminder of the horrible human cost of covid-19,” said Unite official John Murphy.
“Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.
“With infection rates rising swiftly and the knowledge we have gained from the first wave, it is absolutely essential that all these safety measures are introduced to protect bus drivers and their passengers.
“During the first lockdown London bus drivers played a vital role in keeping the capital moving and for that too many paid the ultimate price.
“Significant safety procedures have been already introduced, but action needs to be taken to reinforce those measures.”
A Transport for London spokesperson said that all the bus operators working routes in the capital have safety measures in place, “which includes a relentless focus on cleaning and the introduction of long-lasting anti-viral cleaning fluid”.
TfL has promised to carry out inspections at bus garages where concerns have been raised.
