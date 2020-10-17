Spa Wood volunteers and council work both win ‘Tree Oscars’

Croydon has won two “Tree Oscars” in awards announced this week by the Forestry Commission and the Mayor of London.

The London Tree and Woodland Awards are in their 12th year of celebrating the work of individuals, communities and professionals to protect, improve and expand tree and woodland cover in the capital, what they call “London’s urban forest”.

The hard work and dedication of volunteers and the London Wildlife Trust at preserving and conserving a patch of the ancient Great North Wood at Spa Wood, off Beulah Hill in Upper Norwood, won them the Community Woodland Award.

Last year, the Friends of Spa Woods used a £2,000 grant to create a nature trail, using wood carvings, fairy doors and a few other surprises. Their work has now received recognition with a Tree Oscar.

Croydon Council’s woodland managers won the Borough Tree and Woodland Award, recognising their work in managing the 500 hectares of woodland around the borough (cue jokes about “while it’s still there” and references to Brick by Brick).

Advertisements

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

