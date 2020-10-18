Covid restrictions force RAC to cancel Veteran Car Run

The London to Brighton Veteran Car Run has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

It is the first time that the rally has had to be cancelled since World War II.

The rally, which features around 300 museum-piece vehicles, most of them 120 years old or more, usually runs from Hyde Park through south London to Norbury, Thornton Heath, South Croydon and on to Purley and Coulsdon on its way to the south coast.

In the statement, the organisers said that the decision to cancel the run, which was due to be held on Sunday, November 1, had been taken “with deep regret”.

“Given that the Run has taken place without interruption since 1947, this decision has not been taken lightly,” the RAC said.

“The organisers have been working tirelessly with the local authorities along the route to plan a Run which would be safe for the participants, staff and spectators. However, respecting the government’s efforts to control the current rise in covid-19 infections, this is no longer possible.

“All participants and supporters are now looking forward to celebrating the 125th Anniversary in style next year on 7 November 2021.”

