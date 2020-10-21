Free events on offer for budding sports stars and entrepreneurs

The council’s youth service team is offering a busy programme of activities for youngsters through half-term and the rest of October – and all free.

Ranging from football sessions for different ages to online fitness exercise, “the programme has been put together with the health and safety of youngsters in this time of covid-19 firmly in mind”, according to the council. And the council website carries a prominent message, “Subject to change due to new government guidance.”

As well as a Young Croydon Got Talent event, there will also be workshops on goal-setting and stress management, while budding entrepreneurs will have their own online five-day festival running from Monday, October 26 to Friday October 30.

Called “Turn Passion to Profit”. it will feature advice and Q&As with experts in their fields while the themed sessions include “Why and How to Start a Business?” and “The Business of Social Media”.

Ishmael Akorley, Young Croydon’s youth service worker, helped arrange the entrepreneurship festival. He said, “We’ve done one-day events but nothing like this before and youngsters can sign up for one day, two days or all five. Whenever we’ve done anything about entrepreneurs in the past we’ve always had some of the highest numbers attend so it’s definitely something that’s popular among young people.

“Croydon has some fantastic entrepreneurs, and in these uncertain times it’s a great thing to be self-sufficient. We’ll be trying to give youngsters the skills set to help them with what’s ahead.”

For Black History Month an event called “Heroes, Sheroes and Nonos” takes place today and next Wednesday, October 28, while “Heavy is the Head that Wears the Crown” is an event exploring Black History through the prism of mental health, also taking place on October 28.

Other events planned include an online workshop on how to use sign language on and the chance to virtually join deputy young mayor Shea Williams as she interviews young author Faridah Abike-Lyimide (on October 26).

Some events have already taken place this week: the council’s “media team” issued its press release yesterday.

To find out more and to book activities visit www.youngcroydon.org.uk

Advertisements

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

