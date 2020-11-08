‘Don’t delay in seeking medical help,’ urges Croydon GP

Despite the national coronavirus lockdown coming into force on Thursday, south-west London’s top GP is urging people not to delay seeking NHS help if you are feeling unwell with symptoms other than covid-19.
“While everyone is being told to stay at home, it can be hard to know what to do if you are unwell, but delaying seeking help or getting treatment can have long-term effects, which is why I want to make sure people know that the NHS is still here for you,” said Dr Andrew Murray, the chair of the South West London Clinical Commissioning Group.
“Whether you are worried about a new or unusual symptom, you are pregnant and think something isn’t right, or you are feeling lonely or isolated, there are many ways the NHS can help you, including safe and convenient support online, by phone, video link or asking you to come in for assessment.
“As well as seeking help it is vital that everyone continues to go to maternity appointments, cancer screenings and to get their flu jab as they usually would.
“Doctors, nurses and other NHS staff have worked hard to put in place measures to keep patients and staff safe and I want to reassure the people of south-west London that the NHS continues to be here for you.”
If someone feels unwell help can be accessed in a number of ways:
- For urgent medical help – use the NHS 111 online service or call 111 if you are unable to get help online
- For help from a GP – use your GP surgery’s website, use an online service or app, or call the surgery
- For life-threatening emergencies – call 999 for an ambulance.
If you are advised to go to hospital, it is important to go, says Dr Murray.
The NHS is also pulling out all the stops to make getting a flu jab safe and convenient for people this winter, with more people than ever being offered a free vaccine. This is particularly important for those most at risk to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their families because of covid-19.
