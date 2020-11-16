Croydon in Crisis: The questions the council refuses to answer

Frontline council staff, having already this year been put through one “reorganisation” – meaning more than 400 job cuts – now believe that there are more jobs to be axed.
Seeking reassurance, these are just some of the questions which staff submitted for the “open” briefing session with Katherine Kerswell, the interim CEO, and Hamida Ali, the leader of the council, last Thursday.
Strangely, none of the following questions, submitted by staff, were addressed by the council leadership:
- How many more jobs are at risk?
- Will the council try to sell Fisher’s Folly?
- What other assets is the council considering selling?
- Colm Lacey at Brick by Brick has been using an expensively hired public relations company to make public statements about payments to the council which contradict the chief finance officer, Lisa Taylor, and the auditors’ Report in the Public Interest. What action will the council, as owners of Brick by Brick, be taking over this?
