EastEnders star Kemp to front Children’s Trust TV appeal

Martin Kemp, the former star of Spandau Ballet and EastEnders, will be back on our television screens this Sunday, fronting an appeal for a south London-based children’s charity.
The Children’s Trust, based in Tadworth and with charity shops in Cheam, Purley, Epsom and Redhill, is the country’s leading charity for children with brain injury, delivering rehabilitation, education and community services.
Kemp who has personal experience of brain injury, following an operation to remove a brain tumour in 1997. Today, he said: “I hope lots of people tune into the appeal to see why The Children’s Trust need your help. It’s a subject close to my heart and I hope the money raised continues to help more children and families across the UK access the vital support they so desperately need.”
The film provides a glimpse into the lives of three young people who have accessed the charity’s services: 14-year-old Finn who attends The Children’s Trust School, seven-year-old Amelia who has been supported by the Brain Injury Community Service team and 13-year-old Brittney, who received intensive rehabilitation following a car accident.
Brittney’s mum, Patricia, says: “When Brittney woke up three days after her car accident, she was unable to stand, walk, talk or feed herself. However, after four months of intensive rehabilitation at The Children’s Trust, including speech and language therapy and physiotherapy, she was able to relearn all the skills she lost.
“Brittney is now able to walk and talk and has even gone back to school. I could not have done it without The Children’s Trust. They are lifesavers.”
The appeal will be broadcast on November 22 at 1.55pm on BBC1 and will be repeated on BBC2 the following day. The programme will also be available on BBC iPlayer after the broadcast.
