Dozen artists from Crystal Palace prepare for lockdown exhibit

A group of local artists based around Crystal Palace will be busting through lockdown with a unique online exhibition showcasing their work later this month.

The artists of Exhibit12 aim to provide a varied and exciting collection to browse through, and use the online exhibition as a way of introducing their work to the local community.

Working in resin to oils, clay and ceramics, collages, prints or pen and ink, the subject matter ranges from portraits and still life to brutalist architecture.

A spokesperson for the group told Inside Croydon: “Many of us see this exhibition as an opportunity to test out some new ideas, as well as an opportunity to continue developing an ongoing body of work.

“Participating in Exhibit12 whilst being in second lockdown, after dealing with the effects of covid measures during the course of 2020, has brought us new focus, inspiration and the motivation to pursue what makes us happy and fulfilled.

“We couldn’t imagine a better place to showcase this new work than in our local community, which has supported and encouraged so many of us artists – we hope that this exhibition will provide a tiny escape from all the stresses and anxiety life is bringing at the moment.”

The dozen artists, all based around Crystal Palace, Gipsy Hill and West Norwood, are Louise C Galizia, Corin Ashleigh Brown, Anita Kutsarova, Daniel Hewitt, Elizabeth Knapp, Martin Jessup, Oana Gavrila, Sandrine Jarnet, Sarah Cooper, Tessa Newmark, Emma Walker and Graham Ruddick.

Using social media, and the hashtag #CPexhibit_12, there will be features available online about each of the artists, sharing posts and clips about the artists’ processes and work.

The exhibition will be online from November 30 to December 6. There will be a preview week starting next Monday, November 23.

You can follow the artists on instagram @CPexhibit_12 and on Twitter @CPexhibit_12

