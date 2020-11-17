Top midwife Rowland appointed as local NHS’ chief nurse

The NHS in South West London, including Croydon, has announced the appointment of Dr Gloria Rowland as Chief Nurse.

Previously Director of Midwifery at Barts Health NHS Trust, the country’s largest maternity service, Dr Rowland has been recognised by for her “outstanding practice in the leadership and drive shown” to improve midwifery services in a report from the Care Quality Commission.

First trained as a registered nurse and midwife in Nigeria, Dr Rowland relocated to Britain to continue her nursing career, where she has gained further qualifications in BSc Midwifery, MSc Community Public Health Specialist Practitioner and doctorate in Clinical Practice.

Both a Mary Seacole and a Florence Nightingale Scholar, Dr Rowland has won national awards for her work in transforming maternity care.

She was the first Black African director of midwifery in the history of maternity services in the UK and has also recently been appointed to the Chief Nursing Officer’s national advisor group in response to covid-19.

Dr Rowland will take up the position of Chief Nurse at both South West London Health and Care Partnership and South West London CCG from early January 2021.

“I’m looking forward to working with colleagues to strengthen professional nursing leadership across the system and to help improve services and health outcomes for the people we care for,” Dr Rowland said.

Advertisements

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

