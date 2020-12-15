10-year-old Nathan is named as Rotary’s first Stars winner

The Rotary Club of Croydon has named the first winner of its Rotary Stars Award as Nathan Findlator, from Broadmead Primary in Selhurst.

The Rotary Stars is an annual scheme to recognise and reward primary school-aged children for acts of good citizenship.

Findlator, who is 10 years old, received the award in recognition of his great generosity and thoughtfulness during the covid-19 pandemic.

Throughout lockdown, Findlator collected food, stored it until he had a whole crate full and then brought it in and donated it the school’s food bank.

As his Rotary Stars prize, Findlator received a certificate, a badge and a copy of The Christmasaurus written by Tom Fletcher.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, Broadmead’s headteacher Sarah Hunter presented the certificate and prize on behalf of Patricia Painting, the President of the Rotary Club of Croydon.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

