After 22 years, Thameslink is back on London’s Tube map

After a break of 22 years, London’s Tube map is back on track as far as Thameslink is concerned.

Thameslink, which includes services from East Croydon, Norwood Junction, Purley, Sutton and Wimbledon into London Bridge, Blackfriars and St Pancras, will be on the map from next month, in what Transport for London says is a temporary measure to provide additional information for travellers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thameslink services were first displayed on the world-famous map in 1987, but they were removed in 1999.

With a proliferation of new and improved rail services being added to what was once a plan featuring just the underground lines operated by TfL and its predecessor, London Transport, the increasingly cluttered Tube map now includes the Croydon Tram network as well as the London Overground line from West Croydon.

Thameslink will be allocated a pink and white segmented line on the revised maps.

“This has been a complicated addition to make to the map, but one that we feel will benefit Londoners as part of our work to promote safe, clean and reliable public transport use across the city,” said TfL’s Julie Dixon.

The addition is also, in part, to provide information on alternative routes for passengers when the Northern Line’s Bank branch line is closed later in 2021, to allow for the completion of station upgrade work.

Dr Alison Moore, who chairs London Assembly’s Transport Committee, said, “The Thameslink line is an essential addition to the Tube map so Londoners who have to travel during the covid-19 pandemic have more options to do so, not least during this difficult festive period.”

The information will also help passengers with disabilities, as the Thameslink trains are designed for accessibility, Dr Moore said.

The revised map will appear in stations in the coming weeks and will show Thameslink services within Zones 1 to 6 (as well as Dartford and Swanley).

“Thameslink has been added as it operates a through London service and highlighting this gives Londoners more options during the pandemic,” TfL said. “This will help further encourage use of public transport to safely travel across the city, aiding social distancing and reducing the risk of a car-led recovery. “Step-free information for all Thameslink stations shown will also be added, further aiding those with accessibility needs who need to travel around London.”

The government’s latest guidance makes it clear that everyone should try to reduce their journeys where possible, but those who need to travel can take simple steps to do so safely, such as using TfL’s travel tools to plan ahead for the quiet times and routes. In line with government restrictions, people living in Tier 3 areas, such as Croydon, should not travel into Tier 2 areas unless it is for education or work purposes which cannot be done from home.

Extensive signage is in place on trains, platforms and stations, reminding everyone to socially distance. The British Transport Police is actively enforcing the national requirement for everyone to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth while in a station or on TfL and Thameslink services, unless they are exempt.

On TfL services, this is also supported by TfL’s own enforcement officers who are targeting the small minority of people who are not complying with the requirement.

For more information, please visit www.tfl.gov.uk/coronavirus and https://www.thameslinkrailway.com/coronavirus-information

