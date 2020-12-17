Brigade urges caution on candles after West Croydon fire

The London Fire Brigade today issued a warning about the use of incense sticks and candles, after two fire engines were called out to a fire in a flat in West Croydon, where crews rescued a woman.

The fire, on Oakfield Road yesterday afternoon, is thought to have started after incense sticks were left unattended.

A small part of a flat on the first floor of a three-storey block was damaged by the fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued one woman via an internal staircase.

She was treated at the scene and taken to hospital by ambulance. Crews from Croydon and Norbury fire stations attended and had the fire under control within an hour.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Candles, incense and oil burners are one of the most common causes of fire within homes. It’s really important that you never leave incense unattended and keep it away from curtains and anything else that can easily catch fire.

“These items should always be held firmly in heat-resistant holders and placed on a stable surface where they won’t be knocked over, and make sure you put them out entirely when you leave the room and especially before bed.”

