Brigade urges caution on candles after West Croydon fire

Posted on December 17, 2020 by

Burning issue: don’t leave candles, oil lamps or incense sticks unattended this Christmas, the LFB warns

The London Fire Brigade today issued a warning about the use of incense sticks and candles, after two fire engines were called out to a fire in a flat in West Croydon, where crews rescued a woman.

The fire, on Oakfield Road yesterday afternoon, is thought to have started after incense sticks were left unattended.

A small part of a flat on the first floor of a three-storey block was damaged by the fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued one woman via an internal staircase.

She was treated at the scene and taken to hospital by ambulance. Crews from Croydon and Norbury fire stations attended and had the fire under control within an hour.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Candles, incense and oil burners are one of the most common causes of fire within homes. It’s really important that you never leave incense unattended and keep it away from curtains and anything else that can easily catch fire.

“These items should always be held firmly in heat-resistant holders and placed on a stable surface where they won’t be knocked over, and make sure you put them out entirely when you leave the room and especially before bed.”

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in London Fire Brigade and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply