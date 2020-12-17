Brigade urges caution on candles after West Croydon fire

The London Fire Brigade today issued a warning about the use of incense sticks and candles, after two fire engines were called out to a fire in a flat in West Croydon, where crews rescued a woman.
The fire, on Oakfield Road yesterday afternoon, is thought to have started after incense sticks were left unattended.
A small part of a flat on the first floor of a three-storey block was damaged by the fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued one woman via an internal staircase.
She was treated at the scene and taken to hospital by ambulance. Crews from Croydon and Norbury fire stations attended and had the fire under control within an hour.
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Candles, incense and oil burners are one of the most common causes of fire within homes. It’s really important that you never leave incense unattended and keep it away from curtains and anything else that can easily catch fire.
“These items should always be held firmly in heat-resistant holders and placed on a stable surface where they won’t be knocked over, and make sure you put them out entirely when you leave the room and especially before bed.”
- 2010 to 2020: Inside Croydon has been delivering local community service and local community news for 10 years. To support independent local journalism in Croydon, please sign up today as a supporter. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and BBC London News
- Inside Croydon named Journalist of the Year at 2018 Anna Kennedy Online Autism Heroes Awards
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: For three consecutive years, 2017, 2018 and 2019, Inside Croydon has been the source for award-winning nominations in Private Eye magazine’s annual celebration of civic cock-ups
- Inside Croydon had 1.6million pages viewed by 721,000 unique visitors in 2019