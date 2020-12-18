There’s a new electric feel to Amazon’s Purley Way depot

The Amazon depot off the Purley Way is using a new fleet of electric delivery vans to bring you your presents and gifts this Christmas by the most environmentally sustainable method possible.

Amazon are using Mercedes-Benz vehicles as part of the company’s commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040. Amazon has pledged to run on 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025.

In August, Amazon announced plans to buy more than 1,800 electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz Vans, including 500 in the UK. And 10 of them are now based in Croydon.

Small independent logistics companies have access to the zero-emission vehicles to make deliveries to Amazon customers, as the multinational builds “the most sustainable transportation fleet in the world”, according to Amazon’s Kerry-Anne Lawlor.

Charles Intsiful, owner of Butterfly Enterprise, is one of the Croydon-based businesses that has been using the vans. He said: “It’s has been really exciting to have our first electric vehicles on the road and the response from drivers and customers has been fantastic.”

Amazon also recently announced plans to add 26 utility-scale wind and solar energy projects, totalling 3.4GW of electricity production capacity, bringing its total investment in renewable energy in 2020 to 35 projects and more than 4GW of capacity — the largest corporate investment in renewable energy in a single year.

These new projects will make the company the largest-ever corporate purchaser of renewable energy.

