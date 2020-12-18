Valley Park’s money-off offers in its Christmas present guide

To celebrate the season of giving, Croydon’s Valley Retail and Leisure Park has researched the best-selling items across its stores in order to create a personalised Christmas gift guide.

As we enter the final six shopping days before Christmas, Valley Park has something to delight even the most hard-to-please friends and family when they look under the tree on Christmas Day.

For the sports aficionado

We all know someone who loves heading to the gym or getting kitted out with the latest trainers. Sport Direct’s Valley store has a large Nike clearance section to help you find the latest shoes at a more convenient price. If they’re a runner, the recommendation is the Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Shield running shoes, but if they’re interested in trainers as a fashion accessory, then check out the Nike Air Force 1’s in a number of colourways.

For the beauty lover

Soap & Glory and No7 are the most popular brands at Valley’s Boots store – so much so that the gift sets are consistently being labelled as the star gifts for the week. Why not treat your mum to the Soap & Glory The Square Necessities Christmas gift set which is currently better than half price? No7 has a range of makeup gifts to inspire, and at the moment, when you buy two No7 products you get one for free!

For the home improver

Valley’s Dunelm store has reported that their winter bedding is most popular at this time of year – particularly the Teddy range which offers a fluffy, cosy opulence for your night-time routine.

For those looking for excitement rather than gifts

In 2020, quality time with those closest is something that has been hard to come by for a lot of people in 2020, but the entertainment venues at Valley offer gift cards that extend for up to a year, so you can make up for all the lost time in 2021. Whether you’re a big fan of ten pin bowling, or you’d rather indulge in the latest blockbuster at Vue Cinema, there’s something for everyone. And once the latest lockdown is over, you could make an evening of it as well, with Frankie & Benny’s delicious menu.

Visit the Valley Retail and Leisure Park website for latest deals and details of Christmas and New Year opening times and special offers.

