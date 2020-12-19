Hotel’s £4.7m refurb celebrates Croydon Airport centenary

Croydon’s Hilton Hotel, off the Purley Way, has just placed the finishing touches on a £4.7million transformation project which includes the redesign and comprehensive refurbishment of 168 guest rooms, including bathrooms, fixtures and fittings, bar and lobby area.

The Hilton is close to the site where Croydon Airport opened 100 years ago. The airport was renowned for aviation milestones including the world’s first air traffic control tower and the use of the “Mayday” international distress call.

It was also home to many aeronautical firsts, as the departure point for world record-breaking flights operated by pilots including Amy Johnson, Bert Hinkler and Alan Cobham. The airport saw the establishment of Britain’s first national airline, Imperial Airways, which later became British Airways.

In honour of the site’s rich history, Hilton London Croydon has embraced an aeronautical theme, featuring aviation artwork throughout the newly renovated guest rooms.

The Croydon hotel’s newly renovated rooms feature Hilton Serenity beds and relaxing décor. Each room benefits from modern conveniences including contactless check-in via Digital Key, Smart TVs which can be connected to laptops for personal streaming, easily accessible charging points and a mini-fridge, making the hotel an ideal choice for business and leisure travellers alike.

The hotel has also implemented Hilton CleanStay, Hilton’s new industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection, developed with RB, maker of Lysol and Dettol, to help guests enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay from check-in to check-out.

Building upon the already high standards of housekeeping and hygiene at Hilton properties worldwide, Hilton CleanStay provides a focus on cleanliness that is visible to guests throughout their entire stay experience – in guest rooms, restaurants, fitness rooms and other public spaces.

Donata Palev, Hilton London Croydon’s area manager, said “We are thrilled to present this stunning and modernised hotel to our guests, as we continue to deliver our signature, first-class hospitality. “We are also very excited to have been recognised as ‘Hotel of the Year 2019’ at Hilton’s UK and Ireland awards, a great achievement and testament to the services our team delivers on a daily basis. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience a brand new offering.”

Hilton London Croydon is now offering WorkSpaces by Hilton reservations, providing a work-from-hotel solution for both corporate customers and individuals seeking a new working environment to increase efficiency in their workday.

When booked, guests can utilise a private, standard guest room and complimentary wifi during workday hours. During their stay, guests can also access hotel amenities, including the fitness centre.

Hilton London Croydon is located at 101 Waddon Way, CR9 4HH.

For reservations, visit Hilton London Croydon at croydon.hilton.com or call 0208 680 3000.

