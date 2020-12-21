Trinity’s Christmas song raises thousands for the homeless

Richard Holdsworth, the music master at Trinity School, has written and performed, together with pupils, a special Christmas charity record which has raised thousands of pounds for the homeless.

Almost Christmas, was released via crowdfunding sites and YouTube over the weekend and is already close to reaching its £2,000 target. The money raised is in aid of Crisis and young homeless people through the YMCA.

Holdswoth said, “Covid-19 has had a devastating impact this year, causing people to feel more isolated and alone than ever before. This is especially worrying among rough sleepers, families and young people.

“One YMCA delivers a range of programmes, accommodation and services that tackle the issues facing local people and ensure that there are opportunities for young people throughout their work, from apprentices to work experience and childcare to youth work.

“Crisis works directly with thousands of homeless people every year. They provide vital help so that people can rebuild their lives and are supported out of homelessness for good. “Together with homeless people and Crisis supporters, we campaign for the changes needed to end homelessness for good.”

The performance features members of the world-famous Trinity Boys’ Choir, as well as other pupils from the school who are singing, playing instruments and percussion. It was recorded in one day and has been produced and mixed by a Sixth Former.

Donations can be made via this link.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

